Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Bucksport High School [RESULTS]

Photo Walter Churchill

Here are the results of the Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 7th.

Boys

106 Pound

  1. Jack Lanier - Calais
  2. Aiden Albertson - Washington Academy
  3. Carter Cormiea - Biddeford
  4. Trey DeGraca - MDI

113 Pound

  1. Nick McMillian - Foxcroft Academy
  2. Skyren Clukey - Madison
  3. Camdyn Kennedy - Presque Isle
  4. Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth

120 Pound

  1. Anthony Tarr - Biddeford
  2. Darion Wescott - Ellsworth
  3. James Pratt - Washington Academy

126 Pound

  1. Chase Scott - Calais
  2. Bo Provencher - Bucksport
  3. Asher Bishop - Woodland
  4. Tim Benthuse - Fort Kent

132 Pound

  1. Brock Gagnon - Caribou
  2. Luke Horne - Ellsworth
  3. Spencer Richard - Madison
  4. Carter Noble - MDI

138 Pound

  1. Nate Durgan - Foxcroft Academy
  2. Wyatt Johnson - Piscataquis
  3. Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth
  4. Wesley Scamman - Biddeford

144 Pound

  1. Brody Deal
  2. Pablo Giddings - Madison
  3. Brennan McGheoghan - Piscataquis
  4. Charles Keeton - Foxcroft Academy

150 Pound

  1. Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
  2. Svante Anastasia - MDI
  3. Hayden Hanson -  Foxcroft Academy
  4. Brody Anderson - Caribou

157 Pound

  1. Jayden Horton - Madison
  2. Mason St. Peter - Caribou
  3. Jiovanni Guillemette - Fort Kent
  4. Izak Beal - MDI

165 Pound

  1. Remington Grindle - Bucksport
  2. Logan Dawes - Madison
  3. Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Addison Horst - Fort Kent

175 Pound

  1. Zypher Nelson - Washington Academy
  2. Ronan Maguire - Bucksport
  3. Parker Boucher - Caribou
  4. Marcus Jordan - Ellsworth

190 Pound

  1. Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent
  2. Bryan Donnelly - Madison
  3. Xavier Newell - Washington Academy
  4. William Ferguson - Washington Academy

215 Pound

  1. Mason Rose - MDI
  2. Micah Shirley - Piscataquis
  3. Ethan Lewis - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Tyler Parsons - Bucksport

285 Pound

  1. Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
  2. Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy
  3. Alan Thornton - Woodland
  4. Aiden Brent - MDI

Girls

100 Pound

  1. Gloria Dione - Caribou
  2. Rose Lozada - Calais

107 Pound

  1. Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth
  2. Gracelynne Maguire - Bucksport
  3. Nina Polvin - Belfast

114 Pound

  1. Isabella Robins - Caribou
  2. Ariana Jenkins - Caribou

120 Pound

  1. Ashleigh Sulkowski - Calais
  2. Katelyn Thibodeau - Caribou
  3. Deliah Carter - Bucksport
  4. Mia Roberge - Biddeford

126 Pound

  1. Elizabeth Robins - Caribou
  2. Mylie Roi - Bucksport
  3. Kate Lemon - Belfast
  4. Linda Jessiman - Washington Academy

132 Pound

  1. Piper Leone - Belfast
  2. Shelby Grant - Piscataquis
  3. Sernity Cushing - Washington Academy
  4. Shelby Gross - Bucksport

138 Pound

  1. Kendra Thompson - Caribou
  2. Sophia Smith - Caribou
  3. Kayla Wilson - Calais

152 Pound

  1. Destiny Holmes - Calais
  2. Zivah Peterson - Caribou
  3. Katience Parenteau - Belfast
  4. Morgan Andrews - Piscataquis

185 Pound

  1. Grace Jean - Caribou
  2. Elie Empuja - Washington Academy
  3. Loriah Hewitt - Caribou

235 Pound

  1. Lillian Soper - Bucksport
  2. Licaiane Pike - Caribou

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances December 2nd - December 7th.

