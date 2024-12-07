Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Bucksport High School [RESULTS]

Here are the results of the Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 7th.

Boys

106 Pound

Jack Lanier - Calais Aiden Albertson - Washington Academy Carter Cormiea - Biddeford Trey DeGraca - MDI

113 Pound

Nick McMillian - Foxcroft Academy Skyren Clukey - Madison Camdyn Kennedy - Presque Isle Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth

120 Pound

Anthony Tarr - Biddeford Darion Wescott - Ellsworth James Pratt - Washington Academy

126 Pound

Chase Scott - Calais Bo Provencher - Bucksport Asher Bishop - Woodland Tim Benthuse - Fort Kent

132 Pound

Brock Gagnon - Caribou Luke Horne - Ellsworth Spencer Richard - Madison Carter Noble - MDI

138 Pound

Nate Durgan - Foxcroft Academy Wyatt Johnson - Piscataquis Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth Wesley Scamman - Biddeford

144 Pound

Brody Deal Pablo Giddings - Madison Brennan McGheoghan - Piscataquis Charles Keeton - Foxcroft Academy

150 Pound

Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Svante Anastasia - MDI Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy Brody Anderson - Caribou

157 Pound

Jayden Horton - Madison Mason St. Peter - Caribou Jiovanni Guillemette - Fort Kent Izak Beal - MDI

165 Pound

Remington Grindle - Bucksport Logan Dawes - Madison Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy Addison Horst - Fort Kent

175 Pound

Zypher Nelson - Washington Academy Ronan Maguire - Bucksport Parker Boucher - Caribou Marcus Jordan - Ellsworth

190 Pound

Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent Bryan Donnelly - Madison Xavier Newell - Washington Academy William Ferguson - Washington Academy

215 Pound

Mason Rose - MDI Micah Shirley - Piscataquis Ethan Lewis - Foxcroft Academy Tyler Parsons - Bucksport

285 Pound

Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy Alan Thornton - Woodland Aiden Brent - MDI

Girls

100 Pound

Gloria Dione - Caribou Rose Lozada - Calais

107 Pound

Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth Gracelynne Maguire - Bucksport Nina Polvin - Belfast

114 Pound

Isabella Robins - Caribou Ariana Jenkins - Caribou

120 Pound

Ashleigh Sulkowski - Calais Katelyn Thibodeau - Caribou Deliah Carter - Bucksport Mia Roberge - Biddeford

126 Pound

Elizabeth Robins - Caribou Mylie Roi - Bucksport Kate Lemon - Belfast Linda Jessiman - Washington Academy

132 Pound

Piper Leone - Belfast Shelby Grant - Piscataquis Sernity Cushing - Washington Academy Shelby Gross - Bucksport

138 Pound

Kendra Thompson - Caribou Sophia Smith - Caribou Kayla Wilson - Calais

152 Pound

Destiny Holmes - Calais Zivah Peterson - Caribou Katience Parenteau - Belfast Morgan Andrews - Piscataquis

185 Pound

Grace Jean - Caribou Elie Empuja - Washington Academy Loriah Hewitt - Caribou

235 Pound

Lillian Soper - Bucksport Licaiane Pike - Caribou

