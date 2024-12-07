Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Bucksport High School [RESULTS]
Here are the results of the Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 7th.
Boys
106 Pound
- Jack Lanier - Calais
- Aiden Albertson - Washington Academy
- Carter Cormiea - Biddeford
- Trey DeGraca - MDI
113 Pound
- Nick McMillian - Foxcroft Academy
- Skyren Clukey - Madison
- Camdyn Kennedy - Presque Isle
- Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth
120 Pound
- Anthony Tarr - Biddeford
- Darion Wescott - Ellsworth
- James Pratt - Washington Academy
126 Pound
- Chase Scott - Calais
- Bo Provencher - Bucksport
- Asher Bishop - Woodland
- Tim Benthuse - Fort Kent
132 Pound
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Luke Horne - Ellsworth
- Spencer Richard - Madison
- Carter Noble - MDI
138 Pound
- Nate Durgan - Foxcroft Academy
- Wyatt Johnson - Piscataquis
- Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth
- Wesley Scamman - Biddeford
144 Pound
- Brody Deal
- Pablo Giddings - Madison
- Brennan McGheoghan - Piscataquis
- Charles Keeton - Foxcroft Academy
150 Pound
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Svante Anastasia - MDI
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
- Brody Anderson - Caribou
157 Pound
- Jayden Horton - Madison
- Mason St. Peter - Caribou
- Jiovanni Guillemette - Fort Kent
- Izak Beal - MDI
165 Pound
- Remington Grindle - Bucksport
- Logan Dawes - Madison
- Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
- Addison Horst - Fort Kent
175 Pound
- Zypher Nelson - Washington Academy
- Ronan Maguire - Bucksport
- Parker Boucher - Caribou
- Marcus Jordan - Ellsworth
190 Pound
- Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Bryan Donnelly - Madison
- Xavier Newell - Washington Academy
- William Ferguson - Washington Academy
215 Pound
- Mason Rose - MDI
- Micah Shirley - Piscataquis
- Ethan Lewis - Foxcroft Academy
- Tyler Parsons - Bucksport
285 Pound
- Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
- Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy
- Alan Thornton - Woodland
- Aiden Brent - MDI
Girls
100 Pound
- Gloria Dione - Caribou
- Rose Lozada - Calais
107 Pound
- Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth
- Gracelynne Maguire - Bucksport
- Nina Polvin - Belfast
114 Pound
- Isabella Robins - Caribou
- Ariana Jenkins - Caribou
120 Pound
- Ashleigh Sulkowski - Calais
- Katelyn Thibodeau - Caribou
- Deliah Carter - Bucksport
- Mia Roberge - Biddeford
126 Pound
- Elizabeth Robins - Caribou
- Mylie Roi - Bucksport
- Kate Lemon - Belfast
- Linda Jessiman - Washington Academy
132 Pound
- Piper Leone - Belfast
- Shelby Grant - Piscataquis
- Sernity Cushing - Washington Academy
- Shelby Gross - Bucksport
138 Pound
- Kendra Thompson - Caribou
- Sophia Smith - Caribou
- Kayla Wilson - Calais
152 Pound
- Destiny Holmes - Calais
- Zivah Peterson - Caribou
- Katience Parenteau - Belfast
- Morgan Andrews - Piscataquis
185 Pound
- Grace Jean - Caribou
- Elie Empuja - Washington Academy
- Loriah Hewitt - Caribou
235 Pound
- Lillian Soper - Bucksport
- Licaiane Pike - Caribou
