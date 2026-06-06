2026 Final Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings

2026 Final Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings

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The 2026 Maine High School Lacrosse Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to everyone advancing in the playoffs.

Girls 

Class A Top 14 Teams Qualified

  1. Kennebunk 13-1  201.837
  2. Thornton Academy 12-2  177.041
  3. Windham 12-2  168.367
  4. Cheverus 11-3  142.551
  5. Falmouth 10-4  135.408
  6. Scarborough 8-6  117.653
  7. Yarmouth 8-6  115.00
  8. Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 9-5  93.605
  9. Bonny Eagle 8-6  88.878
  10. Lewiston/Oak Hill 8-6  61.327
  11. Cape Elizabeth 6-8  61.224
  12. Marshwood 6-8  57.755
  13. Gorham 5-9  54.082
  14. South Portland 4-10  47.959
  15. Massabesic 6-8  41.633
  16. Oxford Hills 3-11  35.918
  17. Edward Little 4-10  35.918
  18. Sanford 7-7  35.816
  19. Deering 4-10  17.449
  20. Noble 3-11  15.816
  21. Portland 1-13  7.551

Class B Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Greely 12-2  145.612
  2. Messalonskee 11-3  132.551
  3. Camden Hills 9-5  120.408
  4. Cony 9-5  118.367
  5. Brunswick 8-6  103.061
  6. Freeport 8-6  69.592
  7. Westbrook 10-4  67.857
  8. Gardiner/Hall-Dale 7-7  65.816
  9. Fryebrurg Academy 8-6  54.082
  10. Mt. Ararat 6-8  53.878
  11. Hampden Acaemy/Brewer/GSA.Hermon 6-8  43.333
  12. Mt. Blue 7-7  40.510
  13. Morse 6-8  40.238
  14. Biddeford 3-11  29.082
  15. York 4-10  23.571
  16. Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1-13  1.939
  17. Winslow/Lawrence 0-13  0.000

Class C Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Maranacook/Winthrop 14-0  208.265
  2. Wells 11-3  144.184
  3. NYA 11-3  144.184
  4. Traip Academy 10-4  100.816
  5. Erskine Academy 9-5  80.748
  6. Waynflete 4-10  32.755
  7. Nokomis/Mci 6-8  22.483
  8. Lincoln Academy 4-10  21.361
  9. Northern Maine Moose 5-7  19.405
  10. Lake Region 4-10  12.041
  11. Leavitt 1-13  0.714

Boys

Class A Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Falmouth 14-0  218.061
  2. Thornton Academy 13-1  201.939
  3. Yarmouth 11-3  174.592
  4. Deering 10-4  138.469
  5. Edward Little 12-2  113.469
  6. Scarborough 9-5  108.673
  7. Noble 10-4  102.653
  8. Cape Elizabeth 6-8  93.980
  9. Hampden Academy/Bangor 12-2  93.265
  10. Portland 8-6  92.245
  11. Windham 7-7  80.102
  12. Bonny Eagle 8-6  77.755
  13. South Portland 5-9  67.449
  14. Gorham 6-8  59.796
  15. Lewiston 5-9  36.837
  16. Cheverus/Waynflete 3-11 18.980
  17. Oxford Hills 1-13  5.143

Class B Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Greely 10-4  148.571
  2. Messalonskee 11-3  142.041
  3. York 9-5  126.531
  4. Marshwood  12-2  124.898
  5. Mt. Ararat 8-6  92.347
  6. Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8-6  91.837
  7. Freeport 6-8  85.714
  8. Brunswick 7-7  82.551
  9. Fryeburg Academy 8-6  73.959
  10. Kennebunk 6-8  66.735
  11. Morse 7-7  64.592
  12. John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 8-6  55.102
  13. Mt. Blue 6-8  40.408
  14. Cony 8-6  36.020
  15. Brewer 4-10  26.020
  16. Camden Hills 3-11  21.429
  17. Westbrook 5-9  20.306
  18. Biddeford  3-11 16.000

Class C Top 9 Teams Qualified

  1. NYA 11-3  114.735
  2. Gardiner 9-5  85.204
  3. Maranacook/Winthrop 8-6  77.755
  4. Wells 8-6  51.612
  5. Leavitt 6-8  44.184
  6. Lincoln Academy 8-6  41.531
  7. Erskine Academy 8-6  37.041
  8. Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 3-11  23.164
  9. Northern Maine Moose 2-10  7.500
  10. Oak Hill 1-14  6.612
  11. Lake Region 2-8  2.000
  12. Nokomis/MCI 0-14  0.000
  13. Traip Academy 0-14  0.000
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