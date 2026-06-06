2026 Final Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings

The 2026 Maine High School Lacrosse Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to everyone advancing in the playoffs.

Girls

Class A Top 14 Teams Qualified

Kennebunk 13-1 201.837 Thornton Academy 12-2 177.041 Windham 12-2 168.367 Cheverus 11-3 142.551 Falmouth 10-4 135.408 Scarborough 8-6 117.653 Yarmouth 8-6 115.00 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 9-5 93.605 Bonny Eagle 8-6 88.878 Lewiston/Oak Hill 8-6 61.327 Cape Elizabeth 6-8 61.224 Marshwood 6-8 57.755 Gorham 5-9 54.082 South Portland 4-10 47.959 Massabesic 6-8 41.633 Oxford Hills 3-11 35.918 Edward Little 4-10 35.918 Sanford 7-7 35.816 Deering 4-10 17.449 Noble 3-11 15.816 Portland 1-13 7.551

Class B Top 12 Teams Qualified

Greely 12-2 145.612 Messalonskee 11-3 132.551 Camden Hills 9-5 120.408 Cony 9-5 118.367 Brunswick 8-6 103.061 Freeport 8-6 69.592 Westbrook 10-4 67.857 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 7-7 65.816 Fryebrurg Academy 8-6 54.082 Mt. Ararat 6-8 53.878 Hampden Acaemy/Brewer/GSA.Hermon 6-8 43.333 Mt. Blue 7-7 40.510 Morse 6-8 40.238 Biddeford 3-11 29.082 York 4-10 23.571 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1-13 1.939 Winslow/Lawrence 0-13 0.000

Class C Top 8 Teams Qualified

Maranacook/Winthrop 14-0 208.265 Wells 11-3 144.184 NYA 11-3 144.184 Traip Academy 10-4 100.816 Erskine Academy 9-5 80.748 Waynflete 4-10 32.755 Nokomis/Mci 6-8 22.483 Lincoln Academy 4-10 21.361 Northern Maine Moose 5-7 19.405 Lake Region 4-10 12.041 Leavitt 1-13 0.714

Boys

Class A Top 12 Teams Qualified

Falmouth 14-0 218.061 Thornton Academy 13-1 201.939 Yarmouth 11-3 174.592 Deering 10-4 138.469 Edward Little 12-2 113.469 Scarborough 9-5 108.673 Noble 10-4 102.653 Cape Elizabeth 6-8 93.980 Hampden Academy/Bangor 12-2 93.265 Portland 8-6 92.245 Windham 7-7 80.102 Bonny Eagle 8-6 77.755 South Portland 5-9 67.449 Gorham 6-8 59.796 Lewiston 5-9 36.837 Cheverus/Waynflete 3-11 18.980 Oxford Hills 1-13 5.143

Class B Top 12 Teams Qualified

Greely 10-4 148.571 Messalonskee 11-3 142.041 York 9-5 126.531 Marshwood 12-2 124.898 Mt. Ararat 8-6 92.347 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8-6 91.837 Freeport 6-8 85.714 Brunswick 7-7 82.551 Fryeburg Academy 8-6 73.959 Kennebunk 6-8 66.735 Morse 7-7 64.592 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 8-6 55.102 Mt. Blue 6-8 40.408 Cony 8-6 36.020 Brewer 4-10 26.020 Camden Hills 3-11 21.429 Westbrook 5-9 20.306 Biddeford 3-11 16.000

Class C Top 9 Teams Qualified

NYA 11-3 114.735 Gardiner 9-5 85.204 Maranacook/Winthrop 8-6 77.755 Wells 8-6 51.612 Leavitt 6-8 44.184 Lincoln Academy 8-6 41.531 Erskine Academy 8-6 37.041 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 3-11 23.164 Northern Maine Moose 2-10 7.500 Oak Hill 1-14 6.612 Lake Region 2-8 2.000 Nokomis/MCI 0-14 0.000 Traip Academy 0-14 0.000

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