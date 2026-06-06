2026 Final Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings
The 2026 Maine High School Lacrosse Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings. Best of luck to everyone advancing in the playoffs.
Girls
Class A Top 14 Teams Qualified
- Kennebunk 13-1 201.837
- Thornton Academy 12-2 177.041
- Windham 12-2 168.367
- Cheverus 11-3 142.551
- Falmouth 10-4 135.408
- Scarborough 8-6 117.653
- Yarmouth 8-6 115.00
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 9-5 93.605
- Bonny Eagle 8-6 88.878
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 8-6 61.327
- Cape Elizabeth 6-8 61.224
- Marshwood 6-8 57.755
- Gorham 5-9 54.082
- South Portland 4-10 47.959
- Massabesic 6-8 41.633
- Oxford Hills 3-11 35.918
- Edward Little 4-10 35.918
- Sanford 7-7 35.816
- Deering 4-10 17.449
- Noble 3-11 15.816
- Portland 1-13 7.551
Class B Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Greely 12-2 145.612
- Messalonskee 11-3 132.551
- Camden Hills 9-5 120.408
- Cony 9-5 118.367
- Brunswick 8-6 103.061
- Freeport 8-6 69.592
- Westbrook 10-4 67.857
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 7-7 65.816
- Fryebrurg Academy 8-6 54.082
- Mt. Ararat 6-8 53.878
- Hampden Acaemy/Brewer/GSA.Hermon 6-8 43.333
- Mt. Blue 7-7 40.510
- Morse 6-8 40.238
- Biddeford 3-11 29.082
- York 4-10 23.571
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1-13 1.939
- Winslow/Lawrence 0-13 0.000
Class C Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Maranacook/Winthrop 14-0 208.265
- Wells 11-3 144.184
- NYA 11-3 144.184
- Traip Academy 10-4 100.816
- Erskine Academy 9-5 80.748
- Waynflete 4-10 32.755
- Nokomis/Mci 6-8 22.483
- Lincoln Academy 4-10 21.361
- Northern Maine Moose 5-7 19.405
- Lake Region 4-10 12.041
- Leavitt 1-13 0.714
Boys
Class A Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Falmouth 14-0 218.061
- Thornton Academy 13-1 201.939
- Yarmouth 11-3 174.592
- Deering 10-4 138.469
- Edward Little 12-2 113.469
- Scarborough 9-5 108.673
- Noble 10-4 102.653
- Cape Elizabeth 6-8 93.980
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 12-2 93.265
- Portland 8-6 92.245
- Windham 7-7 80.102
- Bonny Eagle 8-6 77.755
- South Portland 5-9 67.449
- Gorham 6-8 59.796
- Lewiston 5-9 36.837
- Cheverus/Waynflete 3-11 18.980
- Oxford Hills 1-13 5.143
Class B Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Greely 10-4 148.571
- Messalonskee 11-3 142.041
- York 9-5 126.531
- Marshwood 12-2 124.898
- Mt. Ararat 8-6 92.347
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8-6 91.837
- Freeport 6-8 85.714
- Brunswick 7-7 82.551
- Fryeburg Academy 8-6 73.959
- Kennebunk 6-8 66.735
- Morse 7-7 64.592
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 8-6 55.102
- Mt. Blue 6-8 40.408
- Cony 8-6 36.020
- Brewer 4-10 26.020
- Camden Hills 3-11 21.429
- Westbrook 5-9 20.306
- Biddeford 3-11 16.000
Class C Top 9 Teams Qualified
- NYA 11-3 114.735
- Gardiner 9-5 85.204
- Maranacook/Winthrop 8-6 77.755
- Wells 8-6 51.612
- Leavitt 6-8 44.184
- Lincoln Academy 8-6 41.531
- Erskine Academy 8-6 37.041
- Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 3-11 23.164
- Northern Maine Moose 2-10 7.500
- Oak Hill 1-14 6.612
- Lake Region 2-8 2.000
- Nokomis/MCI 0-14 0.000
- Traip Academy 0-14 0.000
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