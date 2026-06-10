June 9th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Results
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse playoff results from games played on Tuesday, June 9th.
Baseball
- Calais 8 Mount View 3
- Falmouth 7 Bonny Eagle 0
- Gardiner 3 Lawrence 2
- Hodgdon 12 Madawaska 6
- John Bapst 6 Belfast 2
- Lake Region 7 Mountain Valley 6
- Machias 13 Washburn.Easton/Central Aroostook 4
- Morse 8 Freeport 4
- Mount Abram 3 Winthrop 2
- Narraguagus 9 Orono 4
- Noble 5 Massabesic 1
- Penobscot Valley 11 Southern Aroostook 1
- Sanford 11 Kennebunk 2
- Scarborough 3 Marshwood 2
- Schenck 9 Wisdom 6
- Yarmouth 2 Poland 1
- York 5 Wells 4
Softball
- Biddeford 14 Massabesic 7
- Cony 7 Nokomis 6
- Erskine Academy 6 Spruce Mountain 0
- Fort Fairfield 16 Washburn/Easton 15
- Greely 14 Yarmouth 4
- Houlton/GHCA 5 Dexter 3
- Machias 13 Bangor Christian 3
- Mountain Valley 6 Fryeburg Academy 4
- Penquis Valley 6 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
- Presque Isle 8 MDI 7
- Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 3
- Schenck 10 Ashland 0
- South Portland 8 Marshwood 4
- Stearns 10 Jonesport-Beals 4
- Winslow 21 Sumner 13
- Woodland 14 Wisdom 5
Girls Lacrosse
- Brunswick 18 Mt. Blue 4
- Cheverus 10 Gorham 6
- Falmouth 16 Marshwood 12
- Freeport 17 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 1
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 17 Fryeburg Academy 4
- Mount Ararat 8 Westbrook 5
- Windham 22 South Portland 2
Boys Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 8 Edward Little 7
- Kennebunk 8 Freeport 6
- Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 14 Northern Maine Moose 3
- Mount Ararat 13 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 1
- Noble 7 Portland 6
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