Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse playoff results from games played on Tuesday, June 9th.

Baseball

Calais 8 Mount View 3

Falmouth 7 Bonny Eagle 0

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 2

Hodgdon 12 Madawaska 6

John Bapst 6 Belfast 2

Lake Region 7 Mountain Valley 6

Machias 13 Washburn.Easton/Central Aroostook 4

Morse 8 Freeport 4

Mount Abram 3 Winthrop 2

Narraguagus 9 Orono 4

Noble 5 Massabesic 1

Penobscot Valley 11 Southern Aroostook 1

Sanford 11 Kennebunk 2

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 2

Schenck 9 Wisdom 6

Yarmouth 2 Poland 1

York 5 Wells 4

Softball

Biddeford 14 Massabesic 7

Cony 7 Nokomis 6

Erskine Academy 6 Spruce Mountain 0

Fort Fairfield 16 Washburn/Easton 15

Greely 14 Yarmouth 4

Houlton/GHCA 5 Dexter 3

Machias 13 Bangor Christian 3

Mountain Valley 6 Fryeburg Academy 4

Penquis Valley 6 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Presque Isle 8 MDI 7

Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 3

Schenck 10 Ashland 0

South Portland 8 Marshwood 4

Stearns 10 Jonesport-Beals 4

Winslow 21 Sumner 13

Woodland 14 Wisdom 5

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 18 Mt. Blue 4

Cheverus 10 Gorham 6

Falmouth 16 Marshwood 12

Freeport 17 Hampden Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 1

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 17 Fryeburg Academy 4

Mount Ararat 8 Westbrook 5

Windham 22 South Portland 2

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 8 Edward Little 7

Kennebunk 8 Freeport 6

Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 14 Northern Maine Moose 3

Mount Ararat 13 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 1

Noble 7 Portland 6

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