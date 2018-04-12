Ryan Donato A Healthy Scratch For Bruins First Playoff Game

Ryan Donato, Brian Gionta and Nick Holden will not play for the Bruins Thursday night when they open their first round playoff series against the Maple Leafs.

The three were expected to sit out as healthy scratches. NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty on Thursday reported that Bruce Cassidy had confirmed that the three would not play.

With veteran right winger Rick Nash returning from a concussion, Donato was bumped out of Boston's top-four line combinations at practice Tuesday.

Nash will return to the second line with center David Krejci and left winger Jake DeBrusk.

In 12 NHL games since leaving Harvard, Donato has five goals and four assists.

The Bruins enter the playoffs having lost four out of their last five games. Boston went 1-2-1 against Toronto during the regular season.