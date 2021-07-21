Sale Dominates In Portland, Anxious For Return To Boston

If Chris Sale looks anything like he did when toeing the rubber Tuesday night in Portland upon his return to the majors, then Red Sox opponents are in for many a rough night.

Sale pitched in front of a capacity crowd at Hadlock Field as thousands of Red Sox loyalists turned out to see the world champion lefty and he did not disappoint.

Making his second rehab appearance after a start last week in the Florida Coast League, Sale tormented the Harrisburg Senators as he fanned six batters in 3.2 scoreless innings of no-hit ball.

Sure, it was Double-A competition, and not a great opponent at that, with the Senators entering the ballgame 17-games under-.500 for the season. But Sale didn't just piece his way through a minor league lineup. He blew the Senators away, literally corkscrewing batters at times as he complimented a fastball that clocked in at 96-97mph with his signature sweeping slider.

For 49 pitches, 34 of which were strikes, Sale looked every bit the part of the ace that fanned 300 batters in his first year in Boston and helped lead the Red Sox to the 2018 world championship.

A first-inning walk and an error proved to be the only Senators to reach base against Sale, who displayed pinpoint control for much of his outing.

While Sale admitted not know when he'll return to the mound wearing a Red Sox uniform, and that the decision isn't his to make, if Tuesday night was any indication, Boston is about to get one of, if not the biggest jolts around the MLB trade deadline.

Check out what Sale had to say after his start as he met with local and regional media outside the Sea Dogs' clubhouse -

- It's been a long process, but the All-Star was in his element during 3.2 innings of work Tuesday night...

- Sale admitted to not always taking the best care of his body prior to the injury and says the days of pregame fast-food meals are behind him...

- While he was laser-focused on the mound, the sellout crowd was not lost on the lefty, who tipped his cap as he left the field and had nothing but love for Red Sox Nation postgame...