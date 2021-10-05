Sale, Martinez Left off Red Sox Wild Card Roster for Tonight’s Game Against the Yankees

The Red Sox released their roster for tonight's 1-game Winner-Take-All Wild Card game with the New York Yankees, and 2 prominent players are missing... Chris Sale and JD Martinez

Pitchers (12): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (3): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (1): Kiké Hernández

Sale was expected to be left off the roster, as he was the starting pitcher in Sunday's game. JD Martinez sprained his ankle on Sunday, and was removed from the game. He will not play in tonight's wild card game. Julio Iglesias is ineligible to play in the post-season as he was not on the major league roster as of September 1st.

The Red Sox have put Jonthan Arauz and Jarren Duran on the roster, with Duran expected to be used as a pinch-runner if needed.

Nathan Eovaldi is slated to start for Boston.

