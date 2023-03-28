If you've ever spent any time on the water in Maine then Old Town Canoe Company is a name you're likely familiar with. Known around the world for their top-notch canoes and kayaks, you'd be hard-pressed to enter any Maine town and not find one of their watercrafts sitting stream side, or strapped to the top of a Subaru.

A Family in a Canoe on a Lake having fun LSOphoto loading...

Almost as much a sign of Spring in Maine as the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe and Kayak Race, folks statewide wait in anticipation every year for the Annual Old Town Canoe and Kayak Scratch and Dent Sale.

Photo by Felix Serre on Unsplash Photo by Felix Serre on Unsplash loading...

It usually features a chance to get deep discounts on these kickin' canoes and kayaks. It just so happens that this year the sale is taking place Friday, April 7th through Saturday, April 8th! And it's taking place at Ski Rack Sports, 24 Longview Drive in Bangor. It will kick off at 9 AM on Friday morning.

According to the Annual Old Town Canoe and Kayak Scratch and Dent Sale Facebook Page, they are set to have their biggest sale yet this year:

"Enjoy huge savings on up to 800 different scratched and dented boats!!! We will also be offering 20% off all accessories from brands like NRS, Carlisle, Werner, Aquabound, Bending Branches, Bic, Obrien, and many more!!!"

rmbarricarte rmbarricarte loading...

They warn folks to come early, noting that they sold out of boats last year.

The event is free and open to the public.