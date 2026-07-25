On Saturday afternoon, July 25th friends and family gathered on the field at Shawn T. Mansfield Stadium in Bangor for the dedication of the field to Ronald J. St. Pierre. The baseball field from this day forward will be known at the Ronald J. St. Pierre Field.

Making the dedication was Bangor Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Willette. Also speaking were David Mansfield, the father of Shawn Mansfield, for whom the stadium is named, and Stephen King who along with his wife Tabitha funded the construction of the Stadium and where he coached, played and watched his son Owen play.

Flowers were presented to Ron St. Pierre's wife, Adele. Unfortunately Ron was unable to be there because of health issues, but was able to watch the live-stream of the event.

Ron has been a long-time coach for Bangor's teams and has been instrumental in the upkeep and maintenance of the field, now named in his honor. He and his crew have been responsible for mowing, aerating , rebuilding of the basepaths and mound, as well as the lining of the field ever since it opened in 1992.

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On Saturday afternoon, July 25th friends and family gathered on the field at Shawn T. Mansfield Stadium in Bangor for the dedication of the field to Ronald J. St. Pierre. The baseball field from this day forward will be known at the Ronald J. St. Pierre Field.

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