The Dunkin Comrades stayed alive in the American Legion Baseball Senior Legions State Qualifier on Wednesday night, beating the CM Hurricanes 7-1at Hampden Academy.

Matt Turcotte pitched 6.2 innings allowing just 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 17 and walked 3. Alex Kearns retired the final batter, striking him out.

The Comrades blasted 3 home runs in the game.

Ian Boudreau hit for the cycle, going 4-4 and driving in 2 runs. He had a single, double, triple and home run.

Kyle Johnson had a home run. Lucas Rutherford also had a home run and walked 3 times. Owen Glanville-True and Jude Geaghan Chavez each singled.

Landon Gosselin had the lone hit for the Hurricanes

Kolby Bernier took the loss. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He walked 2 and struck out 3. Owen Laplant pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking and striking out 4.

The Comrades will play Post 8 Downeast Captains in an elimination game on Thursday, July 23rd at Mansfield Stadium. The winner will advance to the State Tournament, a 4-Team Double Elimination Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, July 27-29.