The Dunkin Comrades snapped a 2-2 tie, scoring 7 runs in the 6th inning to beat the Post 8 Downeast Captains 9-2 and qualify for the American Legion Senior State Tournament July 27-29 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Both teams ended the game with just 5 hits, but the Downeast Captains committed 4 errors in the game to the Comrades' 2 errors.

Jude Geaghan-Chavez picked up the win for the Comrades. He pitched 5.0 inning allowing 2 unearned runs, striking out 3. Blake Littlefield earned the save striking out all 6 batters he faced in the 6th and 7th innings.

Gavin Glanville-True and Aiden Ouellette each had a double and single, with Ouellette driving in a run. Jonas Gilley had the Comrades other hit, driving in 2 runs.

The Comrades walked 8 times, with Lucas Rutherford walking 4 times

Trevor Shimabukuro was 3-3 leading off for the Downeast Captains. Colby Moholland and Brody Robertson each singled.

On the mound Adin Alley started and pitched 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. Jayden Mahar pitched 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 4. Burren Absalom didn't record an out, allowing 4 runs and walked 1. Kaegan Dinsmore recorded the final 2 outs, allowing a hit and striking out and walking 1.