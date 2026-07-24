Cooper Flagg, Ace Flagg and family defeated David Portnoy and Bar Stool Sports on Wednesday, July 23rd on Celebrity Family Feud.

Ace and Cooper then played Fast Money for a chance to earn $25,000 for their charity, the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Ace rocked it going 1st, scoring 151 of the needed 200 points. Then it was Cooper's turn.

Together Ace and Cooper had 3 of the 5 number 1 answers in Fast Money.

And then you just have to see Kelly and Ralph Flagg's answers for Name Something You Can Only Do for 5 Minutes Before You Get Tired of It.

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