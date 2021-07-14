Should Celtics Fans Be Worried About Tatum’s Knee?

Jayson Tatum sat out the third exhibition game for Team USA Men's Basketball as the Americans beat Argentina by 28.

Tatum is listed as Day-to-Day with right knee soreness so he sat out of the second game of a back-to-back. Many reports indicate the injury is not severe and the day off was for precaution and rest.

Josue Pavon joined TML to talk about that injury, and we also talked about his recent visit to Maine.

We talk Team USA, Tatum, and a lot more.

Listen back to it all again here.

Getty Images