Here are the Southern Maine Class AA, A , B, C and D Girls and Boys Heal Points for games played and reported through Tuesday, January 10th.

Girls AA South

Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys AA South

Boys Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Boys Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls A South

Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys A South

Boys Class A South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Boys Class A South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls B South

Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys B South

Boys Class C South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's AssociationBoys Class D South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Boys Class B South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls C South

Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys C South

Boys Class C South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Boys Class C South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls D South

Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Girls Class AA South Heal Points Games Played and Reported through January 10, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys D South