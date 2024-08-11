Speedway 95 – August 10 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing on Saturday night, August 10th at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

After Andy Saunders of Ellsworth broke his winning streak 3 weeks ago, Donny Blanchard of Glenburn returned the favor and led the Dysart’s Late Model 20 lap feature from green to checkers to reclaim his spot at the top of the field. Saunders finished 2nd with John Curtis Jr. of Hermon picking up his 1st Top-3 since rejoining the division 3 weeks ago. Raymond Martin of Bangor finished 4th .

In the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks, Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort made it 2 in-a-row, taking the lead from pole sitter Joey Doyon of Frankfort on a lap 9 restart and crossing the finish line 6 seconds ahead of Milford’s Garett Hayman, who came from an 8th place start to finish 2nd, with Doyon settling for a 3rd place finish. The 4th spot went to Tim Moores of Exeter with James Goodman of Carmel placing 5th in a car he purchased 2 weeks ago to replace the car he totaled in practice when a cut tire sent him into the wall and on his roof.

Derek Smith of Bangor drove his Nissan Sentra from a 13th place start to take the lead from Scott Bonney of Carmel on the 10th circuit and claim the checkered flag in the 25 lap Coca-Cola Company Cage Runner feature. Smith was pursued by Wayne Fox of Caribou over the final 5 laps but was able to keep him at bay, giving him a close 2nd place finish. Seth Woodard of Plymouth came in 3rd, with last week’s winner Horace Crawford of Troy finishing 4th. Bonney finished 5th.

Jason Morse of Hermon wired the Casella Recycling Sport-Four feature that was reduced to 15 laps because of a shortage of cars. Andrew McTague Jr. of Frankfort held off Darius Miranda of Orono to finish 2nd, with Miranda in 3rd. Trey Brown of Winterport was credited with 4th after leaving the race early due to mechanical issues.

Keith Smalley of Warren took the lead on lap 18 of the 20 lap Wicked Good Vintage Racing League feature, passing race long leader Nick Overlock of Warren who had led from the drop of the green and settled for 3rd after his brother Ben Overlock of Warren passed him with two to go when his car faltered late in the race.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 2 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth

3. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

4. 41 Raymond Martin, Bangor

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 51 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

2. 21 Garett Hayman, Milford

3. 38 Joey Doyon, Frankfort

4. 5 Tim Moores, Exeter

5. 61 James Goodman. Carmel

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT FOURS:

1. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

2. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort

3. 04 Darius Miranda. Orono

4. 33 Trey Brown, Winterport

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

2. 00X Wayne Fox, Caribou

3. 41 Seth Woodard. Plymouth

4. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

5. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel

WICKED GOOD VINTAGE RACING LEAGUE:

1. 420 Keith Smalley, Warren

2. 19 Ben Overlock, Warren

3. 18 Nick Overlock, Warren