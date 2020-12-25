Sports on TV – Christmas Day

If Santa brought you a new TV for Christmas, there are plenty of games on TV today to keep you occupied!

Here are the NBA, NFL and College football games on TV today!

NFL Football - 4:30 p.m. - FOX Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

NBA Basketball - 12 Noon - ESPN New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat 2:30 p.m. - ABC Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. ABC Brooklyn Nets at Boston College, 8 p.m. ABC/ESPN - Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

College Football Bowl Games - 2:30 p.m. -ESPN - Carmella Bowl - Marshall vs. Buffalo,