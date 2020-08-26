Starting Your Day With Headlines And Highlights

The Morning Line gets you all you need to know from around the world of sports with Wayne, Greg, Jeff.

The Bruins and Lightning played game two of their best of seven series in Toronto Tuesday night, with game three slated for Wednesday, we have the recap along with the other NHL playoff scores.

The Red Sox were in Buffalo to start a series with the Blue Jays, and all it took was one big inning to seal the victory.

The White Sox had a record setting performance on the mound against Pittsburgh.

More information is coming out about what is going on with Terry Francona and his health, we share the latest notes.

The Boston Celtics are supposed to start the NBA Playoffs Thursday against Toronto, but will that happen?

Giannis entered some very rare company in the NBA, we tell you where he put his name in the record books.

The Detroit Lions took a stand by not taking the field, we tell you what was going on at their NFL practice yesterday.

The New England Revolution played another game without their head coach in the MLS.

We have college sports notes including a conference making a plan for the fall season, and one team pushing through a rash of positive COVID test results.

And this is a big week for the status of high school sports in Maine, we let you know what is happening during the next 36 hours that could impact the rest of the fall sports season.