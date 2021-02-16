Stearns, Machias, PI, Caribou, PCHS Athletes Up for High School Athlete of the Week

The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts, on the ice and on the slopes.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Mike Clark, Stearns

Clark, a senior, led Stearns to a victory over rival Schenck on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 72-58, with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Schenck suffered its first loss of the season. Schenck had dominated the head-to-head matchup over the past 5 years, winning 9 out of 10 games.

Ethan Foss, Machias

Foss, a sophomore, finished with a game-high 18 points -- including four three-pointers -- in a 68-61 win over Narraquagus.

Ethan Foss

Kobe Gilbert, Piscataquis Community High School

Gilbert, a senior, had 44 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Dexter 50-49 with the game winning three-pointer with 43 seconds left.

Kobe Gilbert

Edie Shea, Caribou

Shea, senior, won one of two girls’ slalom races on Wednesday at Bigrock Mountain in Mars Hill. Shea has won 5 out of 6 races this season, including a clean sweep of all 4 slalom races. Caribou competes against athletes from Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Mattanawcook, Greenville, and John Bapst.

Edie Shea, Caribou

Faith Sjoberg, Presque Isle

The sophomore finished with 16 points -- including five three-pointers -- in a 62-30 win over Fort Kent.

Faith Sjoberg, Presque Isle

