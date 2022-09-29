Sumner Boys’ Soccer Defeats Shead 9-1

The Sumner Boys' Soccer Team defeated Shead 9-1 in the Battle of the Tigers on Thursday, September 29th.

Aiden Girfin had 4 goals to lead the way for Sumner. Billy Wray had 2 goals and Alex Figeuroa, Braydon Hayward and Gavin Hunt each added a goal for Sumner. Ian Gatcomb and Gavin Hunt each recorded 2 assists.

According to Sumner Coach Austin Mason

The Tigers played a great game all around, controlling possession for the vast majority of the game, and the defense cam up big on the a few occasions as well, clearing balls out of a few dangerous situations.

Nathan Tardif scored Shead's lone goal

Sumner is now 5-3 and will play host to Central on Saturday, October 1st at 1 p.m in their Homecoming game.

Shead is 1-7 and will play Narraguagus on Monday, October 3rd at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Mason for the stats.

