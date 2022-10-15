GSA Wins Class C Boys PVC X-C Championship, Sumner 2nd, Orono 3rd

The GSA Boys Cross Country Team won the PVC Class C Championship in Caribou on Saturday, October 15th. Sumner came in 2nd and Orono finished 3rd.

Kaleb Colson from Sumner Memorial High School won the race with a time of 16:27.56

The Team Results were

GSA 41 Sumner 71 Orono 93 Bucksport 93 Narraguagus 124 Houlton 142 Central 172 Washington Academy

The Top 10 Individual Times were

Kaleb Colson - Sumner 16:27.56 William Hileman - Bucksport 16:42.05 Ethan Linscott - Lee 17:41.03 Ren Salisbuy - Sumner 17:51.85 Owen Beane - Orono 17:53.10 Thomas Norgang - GSA -18:19.46 Gage Bruns - Bucksport 18:26.42 Ira Buchholz - GSA 18:29.44 Andrew Hipsky - GSA 18:47.58 James Brady - Houlton 18:55.64

To see all the individual results click HERE

