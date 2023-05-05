Sumner Softball 8-4 Doubles-Up Washington Academy

The Sumner Tigers Softball Team doubled up the Washington Academy Raiders 8-4 on Thursday, May 4th.

Sumner had 14 hits in the game, with 6 batters recording multiple hits. Brooklyn Newenham was 2-3 with 2 doubles, scoring 4 runs. Alana Welch had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run. Caroline Tracey was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Clara Christiansen had 2 singles and drove in 3 runs. Bri Flaherty hitting leadoff was 2-4 with a run batted in. Rebekah Perry-Lind was 2-3. Jenna Colby and Elsie Carter each singled.

Newenham swiped 2 bases and Colby stole 1.

Caroline Tracey was in the circle for Sumner. She threw a 7-inning complete game, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, with 2 being earned. She struck out 12 and walked 2.

Becca Scribner pitched for the Raiders. She allowed the 14 hits and 8 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Scribner helped herself at the plate with a double and run batted in. Lily Hennesey, Avery Cates, Virginia Austin and Rachel Keeton each singled for Washington Academy.

Sumner is now 2-3. They travel to play Jonesport-Beals on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is now 2-5. They travel to Bangor to play John Bapst on Monday, May 8th.

