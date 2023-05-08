Narraguagus Beats Sumner 10-4

The Narraguagus Knights defeated the Sumner Tigers 10-4 on Monday, May 8th despite Sumner outhitting Narraguagus 10-7.

McKade Robertson pitched the complete game for 'Guagus , allowing 10 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 10 and walked 5.

4 of Narraguagus' hits were extra bases. Logan Stubbs had 2 hits including a double. Miles Worcester had a double and drive in 2 runs. Robertson helped himself at the plate, hitting a double and driving in 2 runs. Kayden Grant had a double and drove in 1 run. Armando Absalom and Josh Tedeschi singled for Narraguagus

Narraguagus ran wild on the basepaths, stealing 22 bases. Grant swiped 5 bases while Robertson had 4 steals. Michael Stanwood and Absalom stole 3 bags. Stubbs, Kaleb Castleberry and Josh Tedeshi each stole 2 bases. Chaz Willey stole 1 base.

Bryson Parritt went 2.0 innings for Sumner and allowed 3 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Logan Crowley came on in relief throwing the final 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 5.

Tylar Michaud had 3 hits for the Tigers. Logan Crawley had 2 hits including a triple and drove in 2 runs. Ethan Chase had a double and single. Carter Hanna had 2 hits and a double. Cole Faulkingham had a single.

Narraguagus is 6-3. They will host Woodland, Wednesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

Sumner is 1-6. They will host Machias on Wednesday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m.

