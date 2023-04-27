Washington Academy 1-Hits Sumner, Wins 6-0

The Washington Academy Raiders 1-hit the Sumner Tigers on Wednesday, April 26th winning 6-0 in East Machias.

Caden Schwinn started on the mound for the Raiders and went 2 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1. Brian Dennison came on and allowed just the 1 hit, striking out 11 and walking 1.

Tylar Michaud had Sumner's lone hit, a single in the 4th inning.

Bryson Parritt went 6.0 innings for the Tigers allowing 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

5 of Washington Academy's hits went for extra bases. Gavin Bixler had a double and triple, driving n 2 runs. Colby Moholland had a double and single, driving in 2 runs. Lucas Cates and Tristan Hicks each had a double. Schwinn added a single.

Washington Academy is 4-0 on the season. The play at Narraguagus on Friday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

Sumner, 0-4 will host Washington Academy on Thursday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

