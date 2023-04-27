Washington Academy Beats Sumner 24-16 in Slugfest

Washington Academy and Sumner combined for 32 hits and 40 runs as the Washington Academy Raiders beat Sumner 24-16 in softball in East Machias on Wednesday, April 26th.

Sumner actually outhit Washington Academy 18-14 despite being outscored.

Here's the hitting totals per school

Sumner

Brooklyn Neweham - 3 hits including 2 doubles, 1 RBI

Caroline Tracey - 3 hits including 1 double, 3 RBIs

Clara Christiansen - 3 hits including 1 double, 2 RBIs

Taylor Newenham - 3 hits and 1 RBI

Jenna Colby - 2 hits including 1 double and 3 RBIs

Alana Welch - 2 hits including 1 double and 1 RBI

Bri Flaherty - 1 hit

Elsie Carter - 1 double and 1 RBI

Washington Academy

Avery Cates - 3 singles and 3 RBIs

Sadie Story - 2 singles and 1 RBI

Becca Scribner - 2 hits and 2 RBIs

Cailey Hicks - 2 singles and 1 RBI

Rachel Keeton - 1 single and 1 RBI

Savannah Crowley - 2 hits including a double and 2 RBIs

Virginia Austin - 2 hits including a double and 3 RBIs

Washington Academy is 2-1 and will host Houlton on Thursday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.

Sumner is now 1-3. They are off until Thursday, May 4th when they will host Washington Academy at 4:30 p.m.

