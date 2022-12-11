Sumner Girls Fall to Central 80-38 [STATS]

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38.

The game was close through the 1st Half. Central led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-24 at the end of the 1st Half. But in the 3rd Quarter Central outscored Sumner 28-3 to lead 60-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central was led by Izzy Allen who finished with 33 points, including 5 3-pointers. Mary Allen had 21 points with 2 3-pointers and Rylee Speed had 12 points including 3 3-pointers. All together Central had 10 3-pointers. Central was 10-19 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with 20 points. Clara Christianson had 8 points. Flaherty and Christianson each had 2 3-pointers. The Tigers were 8-28 from the free throw line.

Sumner 0-1 will play at Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday, December 14th at 5 p.m.

Central 1-0 will play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Girls 13 19 28 20 80 Sumner Girls 7 17 3 11 38

Box Score

Central

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mary Allen 21 6 2 3 5 Kaitlin McCorrison 0 - - - - Bayleigh Irish 0 - - - - Sidney Gray 3 1 - 1 2 Izzy Allen 33 8 5 2 4 Emilee Shaw 7 2 - 3 4 Madison Pinkham 0 - - - - Alexis Whitney 4 2 - - - Rylee Speed 12 1 3 1 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 80 20 10 10 19

Sumner