Takeaways From Patriots’ Ugly Win Over The Cardinals

Sunday was about as ugly as a win can get for the New England Patriots, who managed a meager 179 total yards, the 3rd-fewest in the Bill Belichick-era.

But, a win is a win, especially in 2020. At 5-6, there's still quite the mountain for the Patriots to climb as the team has just a 12% chance to make the postseason. The analytics love the Patriots' chances of playoff football should the team win out (96% chance to make it) but let's just take it one week at a time.

Despite the W yesterday, this still appears to be an offensively challenged team trending towards 7-9 or 8-8, i.e. the worst place one can find themselves in the NFL.

Chris Mason of MassLive.com joined The Drive on Monday to discuss the road ahead for the Patriots, and how they may avoid that dreaded middle-of-the-pack finish.