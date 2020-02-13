Talking Tourney 2020 With Travis Lazarczyk Of The Morning Sentinel
Fans watch a Class A girls playoff game between Cony and Lewiston High Schools at Bangor Auditorium recently.
What should you know about some of the stronger teams from the Capital area?
Travis Lazarczyk of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal joined The Morning Line on the day before the start of the B-C-D tournaments in Bangor for a preview, and he thinks there could be a couple of those Central Maine teams who make long runs in the tournament.