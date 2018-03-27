Tatum Scores 23 In Win Over Suns [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics keep winning no matter who is healthy enough to play. Last night a win over the Phoenix Suns 102-94. They are 3-0 on this roadtrip with one game left.

The 51-23 Celtics have won four in a row and climb to within three games of first place Toronto. There are eight games left of the schedule and two of them are head-to-head vs the Raptors.

They continue to do all this without the services of injuried players like Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

In Phoenix last night, the Celts were sloppy after getting an early 20 point lead.

Jayson Tatum led with 23 and he now has 1,000 points in his rookie season.

Al Horford added 19 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Marcus Morris added 20 but left the quarter with an ankle injury after the third quarter. It is not considered serious.

The C's finish this roadtrip in Utah tomorrow night.