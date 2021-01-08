The B’s Are Turning To Youth On D

The Boston Bruins have a new captain for this season, and it appears a new philosophy on D with their pairings.

We talk with Dan Ryan of SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah about it all. With Chara gone, and the Bruins are nearing the end of the first week of the preseason camp, there are no other defensemen showing up, so it looks like the turn to a youthful Defense Corp appears to be on the way for the coming season.

You can listen to our conversation again here.

He also opens up and lets us know how Wayne may be to blame for his recent sleepless nights.

