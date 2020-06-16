The Latest On The NBA Restart With Keith Smith

Getty Images

Keith Smith of Celtics Blog has been leading the coverage of the NBA restart plans in Orlando.

There has been a bit of a pushback in terms of players w supporting the plan to resume the season in Orlando at Walt Disney World, will that make a difference, will it change the plans?

And there is a change in Boston as Tacko Fall is working on his game, is he going to become a 3 point shooter?

Getty Images

Keith has that and details about how this time off could impact Kemba Walker, positively or negatively.

The Morning Line Podcast
Categories: Audio, Boston Celtics, Boston Sports, National Basketball Association, Podcasts, Sports, The Morning Line Podcast, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top