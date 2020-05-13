The Metro Region Finds The Spotlight On Wednesday

A former-UMaine football player alongside one former-city official and a current one showed up for their towns in the Metro Region, Wednesday on The Ticket.

Representing Belfast: Jojo Oliphant, owner of Bell The Cat and coincidentally, the top vote-getter in our Maine Football All-Time defensive line poll.

Ben Sprague joined the show to talk up Bangor and hopefully kick start the larger population in their match-up.

Renee Doble, Deputy Director of Economic Development for the city of Brewer, looked to rally the Witches in their match-up vs. Rockland.