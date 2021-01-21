The Morning Line Headlines & Highlights for 1-21-21

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff hit all of the topics you need to know to start your day informed and entertained with all of the headlines from the sporting world.

Tuesday word came out about the UMaine men’s basketball having a pair of “presumptive positive” COVID 19 test results within the Tier 1 contact of the team. Yesterday the school announced the Bears games against Binghamton this weekend were postponed. According to the school the plan is to reschedule the games at a later point during the season.

Joel Embiid scored a game high 42 points to lead Philly to the 117-109 win over the C’ last night. Embiid took more foul shots by himself than the entire Celtics roster, which cause a bit of a back and forth between Boston's Marcus Smart and back to Embiid.

Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn lineup after missing the last 7 games, and scored 37 points, but the Nets lost in Cleveland in double overtime 147-135.

The Boston Bruins play on their home ice at the TD Garden for the first time this season. It’s a 6:30 pregame show here on 92.9 The Ticket and then Boston hosts Philadelphia at 7pm.

Patrick Mahomes practiced for the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, he was limited in practice, but was on the field getting reps for the AFC title game.

Yesterday was January 20th, which is the feast day for St. Sebastian in the Roman Catholic Church. St. Sebastian is the patron saint for athletes. And yesterday was the day 39 year old Philip Rivers announced his retirement after 17 years in the NFL with the Chargers and Colts.

The NCAA is hosting all of the men’s basketball tournament games within the state of Indiana, primarily in and around Indianapolis, and the dates are a bit different than normal years.

The MPA and State Health Agencies met yesterday, and they did change the guidelines for schools in counties designated yellow because of COVID cases by the state.