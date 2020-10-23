The Morning Line Prop Bets For October 23-25, 2020

You can get involved with our Prop Bets by visiting our Facebook page and voting there, or by logging on to Twitter and casting your vote that way...or both I guess.

Prop Bets == 10/23/2020

1 – Which will be higher? Total number of hits for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Games 3-4-and-5 of the World Series or the number of rushing attempts for Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Kansas City against Denver?

Dodgers hits – Bryan’s Pick

Edwards-Hilaire carry –

2 – Which will be higher? The number of rushes and receptions for James White of the Patriots or the number of Clayton Kershaw strikeouts in game 5 Sunday?

White Touches – Bryan’s Pick

Kershaw K’s –

3 – Which will be higher? The number of top 25 college football teams to win this weekend or the number of carries for Chris Carson of the Seahawks at Arizona?

Top 25 wins –

Carson Carries – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which is higher? The margin of victory between #9 Cincinnati at #16 SMU Saturday or the number of Field Goals made in the NFL between Cincinnati at Cleveland?

NCAA Margin – Bryan’s Pick

NFL FG’s –

Last Week :

Bryan Stackpole : 2-2 Listeners : 2-2

