The Ticket’s All-Maine boys & girls high school basketball teams

Veteran (don't call him venerable) sportswriter Ernie Clark spent many a decade constructing all-tournament teams at the annual conclusion of the MPA High School Basketball Tournament for the Bangor Daily News.

Now, back by popular demand, Ernie is calling upon his wealth of knowledge after calling the majority of The Ticket's 110-game high school basketball broadcast schedule this past winter to unveil his boys and girls Ticket All-Maine squads.

Without further ado, here are the First, Second and Third teams for both boys and girls, along with honorable mentions for each, and The Ticket's Coach of the Year for girls and boys basketball.

BOYS

First Team -

- Will Davies, Thornton Academy, Sr.

- Silvano Ismail, Cheverus, Sr.

- Chance Mercier, Ellsworth, Jr.

- Brady Saunders, Brewer, Sr.

- Teigan Pelletier, Oxford Hills, Jr.

Second Team -

- Jaelen Jackson, South Portland, Sr.

- Charlie Houghton, Dirigo, Sr.

- Jason Reynolds, Winslow, Sr.

- Brock Flagg, Brewer, Sr.

- Elliot Bouchard, Bonny Eagle, Sr.

Third Team -

- Pierce Walston, Orono, Jr.

- Carter Galley, Oceanside, Jr.

- Zach McLaughlin, Hampden Academy, Jr.

- Judd Armstrong, Falmouth, Sr.

- Will Kusnierz, Dexter, Sr.

Honorable mention -

- Chad Pulkkinen (Oxford Hills)

- Remy Wani (Portland)

- Dylan Burpee (Southern Aroostook)

Boys Coach of the Year -

- Ed Kohtala (Orono)

GIRLS

First Team -

- Lizzy Gruber, Gardiner, Sr.

- Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus, Jr.

- Hope Bouchard, Lawrence, Sr.

- Sierra Carson, Oxford Hills, Sr.

- Bailey Breen, Oceanside, So.

Second Team -

- Bella McLaughlin, Hampden Academy, Sr.

- Ella Pelletier, Oxford Hills, So.

- Emma Lizotte, Cheverus, Jr.

- Elise McNair, Old Orchard Beach, Sr.

- Madelynn Deprey, Caribou, So.

Third Team -

- Izzy Allen, Central, Jr.

- Emmie Streams, Bangor, Sr.

- Saige Evans, Old Town, Jr.

- Grace Jaffray, Ellsworth, So.

- Audrey Mackie, Oceanside, Sr.

Honorable mention -

- Abbie Quinn (Bangor)

- Jadyn Pingree (Spruce Mountain)

- Abby Radel (Ellsworth)

- Maddison Russell (Southern Aroostook)

Girls Coach of the Year -

- Andy Pooler (Ellsworth)