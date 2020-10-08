Thursday Headlines and Highlights for 10-8-20

We took our trip through the sports topics with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff to get you an update of all the sports goings on.

The University of Maine announced yesterday one of the largest one time donations to any university in the country when the Alfond Foundation pledged 90 million dollars to the UMaine Athletic Department during the next ten years.

NFL Defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for CV19 yesterday, and that caused the Patriots to cancel practice and all team workouts, everything was done remotely.

Gilmore posted on his social media account yesterday a thank you for all the well wishes he’s received. Wrote “I’m currently asymptomatic and will take it as it comes” "I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously.” “Going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity.”

All four Divisional Series games were played last night in Major League Baseball, and four teams (Tampa Bay, Houston, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta) are now one win away from their League Championship Series.

The final 6 rounds of the NHL draft were held yesterday, the Boston Bruins had 4 draft picks, they selected two defensemen and two forwards, all are Americans, and all will go to play in the NCAA.

The College Football game scheduled for next Wednesday the 14th between Georgia State and Appalachian State is postponed and moved to December 12th.

Yesterday The Mid-American Conference released a six-game, league-only football schedule.

Take a listen back and get caught up on all you need to know to start your day the right way.