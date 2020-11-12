Thursday Morning 11-12-20 Headlines & Highlights

Two Cy Young Awards, multiple NCAA Football cancellations, and a new Hockey East schedule highlight our trip through the sports topics with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

Yesterday Hockey East released their schedule for the season, 9 days before the first game of the season, and the UMaine Black Bears open at home next Friday at the Alfond against the 7th ranked team in the country UMass for a two game weekend series. Women’s hockey opens next Friday at Holy Cross, first home game is the day after Thanksgiving against UConn.

The America East men’s basketball preseason poll was released yesterday and Vermont was picked by the league coaches as the top team in the conference. UMaine was picked to finish last.

The Patriots Nick Folk was a question mark heading in to the Monday Night game with the New York Jets because of a back injury. He played and made all three extra points, and was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals including the game winning 51 yarder as time expired. Yesterday he was named the AFC Special Teams player of the week.

Getty Images

Two more college football games were impacted yesterday because of COVID-19, and that means now 6 games are postponed, and 2 are cancelled.

The postseason awards continued to roll out for Major League Baseball with the Cy Young winners announced.

The American League Cy Young was a unanimous vote for Cleveland’s Shane Beiber & the National League Cy Young for the first time goes to a Cincinnati pitcher as Trevor Bauer wins the award.

Getty Images

The college basketball season can officially begin two weeks from yesterday Wednesday the 25th . Yesterday the first CV19 postponement of the season happened.

Seton Hall is pausing their basketball activities because of what the Pirates are calling positive tests, and that is putting their first two games of the season in jeopardy.