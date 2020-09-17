Thursday Morning Headlines and Highlights 9-16-20

Wayne, Bryan and Jeff go through all the news and notes to make sure you are ready to tackle any sports conversations of the day.

Our tour of the topics starts with looking forward to the second game in the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. Both teams will go in to the game with a member of the All-NBA Third Team (which tips off at 7pm on 92.9 The Ticket and the pregame show begins at 6:30pm on Maine's Sports Leader) as Jayson Tatum gets recognized as one of the 15 best players in the league for the first time in his career.

We go through baseball and recap the Red Sox and Marlins game from Miami, Boston struggled with runners on base, but JD Martinez did hit a two run homer and drove in three runs, but was it enough? We have other baseball notes to go thorugh as well including the Yankees and the Dodgers.

Getty Images

In the NFL the Patriots made some minor roster adjustments heading in to week number two, and the New York Giants signed a new deal, not with a player, but something where the Giants fans can play during their home games.

Wednesday brought forward a lot of college football information from two of the Power 5 conferences, and one team with a dozen players required to sit out because of positive test reslts.

The NCAA Division One Council gave out the standards and expectations for the college basketball season, we have all of those details.

A former UMaine Black Bear has a new job in the pros, we'll explain.

And a champion from Bangor was arrested and charged with attempted murder, we have the police report information as part of our headlines.

Get caught up with all you need to know on The Morning Line weekdays from 6am-to-8am on 92.9 The Ticket.