Thursday Morning Headlines & Highlights 7-2-20

Get your day started the right way with The Morning Line as Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff cover all the bases of what you need to know in the world of sports.

The locations of the NHL Hub cities are both in Canada, we have those details.

The NFL has changed their preseason plans and cut the games in half, we explain what is going to happen now.

There is a new push, with a new way of doing it, in an attempt to get Washington to change the name of their professional football team from The Redskins.

The CFL is working on their restart plans still, and they may use hub cities too.

Maya Moore has been at the center of a legal proceeding and put her career on hold to fight something she believes in, and Wednesday all she put in to it came to a resolution, we let you know about it.

There are multiple positive COVID-19 tests inside the MLS bubble we explain what is going on.

And the PGA Tour is changing their COVID-19 rules effective immediately which puts one more player in the field for this weekend, we have that and we let you know what is going on in the professional baseball leagues in Asia.

Get caught up on all you need with our Headlines and Highlights.