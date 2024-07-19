Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament – September 6
The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, September 6th at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.
Entry fees are $150.00 per person. Foursomes are $600 (4 players with 2 carts) and
Twosomes - $300 (2 players with 1 cart, matched with another twosome). You can register HERE
The entry fees include
- Chamber Gong Challenge
- 18 Holes of Golf (Scramble Format)
- Light Breakfast and Coffee
- Golf Cart
- Snack delivered to you
- BBQ and Awards Ceremony
- Tee and Raffle Prizes
Registration on Friday September 6th is at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 9 a.m.
Businesses interested in providing items for the goodie bags or donating items for the silent auction should contact Shelley Sund