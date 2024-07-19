Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament – September 6

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, September 6th at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

Entry fees are $150.00 per person. Foursomes are $600 (4 players with 2 carts) and

Twosomes - $300 (2 players with 1 cart, matched with another twosome). You can register HERE

The entry fees include

Chamber Gong Challenge

18 Holes of Golf (Scramble Format)

Light Breakfast and Coffee

Golf Cart

Snack delivered to you

BBQ and Awards Ceremony

Tee and Raffle Prizes

Registration on Friday September 6th is at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 9 a.m.

Businesses interested in providing items for the goodie bags or donating items for the silent auction should contact Shelley Sund