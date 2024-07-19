Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament &#8211; September 6

Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament – September 6

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, September 6th at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

Entry fees are $150.00 per person. Foursomes are  $600 (4 players with 2 carts) and
Twosomes - $300 (2 players with 1 cart, matched with another twosome). You can register HERE

The entry fees include

  • Chamber Gong Challenge
  • 18 Holes of Golf (Scramble Format)
  • Light Breakfast and Coffee
  • Golf Cart
  • Snack delivered to you
  • BBQ and Awards Ceremony
  • Tee and Raffle Prizes

Registration on Friday September 6th is at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start begins at 9 a.m.

Businesses interested in providing items for the goodie bags or donating items for the silent auction should contact Shelley Sund

Categories: Golf

More From 92.9 The Ticket