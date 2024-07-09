10th Annual Bangor Federal Credit Union Ending Hunger Golf Tournament – September 5th

Food insecurity is still a problem in our area. With the rising costs of food, housing, and other essentials there are far too many of our friends and neighbors that are going to be hungry and worrying about having enough food to eat.

You can help end hunger by playing golf in the 10th Annual Bangor Federal Credit Union Ending Hunger Golf Tournament which will be held on Thursday, September 5th at Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington.

Registration is now open. The cost to play is $100 per person or $400 for a team of 4. The Tournament is a 4-person best ball scramble, and the registration includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch and prizes. Registration on Thursday, September 5th begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 10 a.m.

There are various sponsorship levels, including gold and sliver as well as lunch sponsor, 2 closest to the pin sponsors, longest drive sponsors for the men and women and hole sponsors.

If you are interested in playing or being a sponsor, please contact Stacey Edgecomb at Bangor Federal Credit Union at 207-479-3966 or emailing her at sedgecomb@bangorfederal.com

All proceeds benefit Maine Credit Union's Campaign for Ending Hunger

