Hampden, Old Town, Brewer Athletes Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week

The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by first name.) You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Abbott Valentine, Hampden Academy Broncos

Valentine, a junior from Hampden Academy came in 1st in the 1600 M with a time of 4:34.52, 1st in 400 M with a time of 55.44 and anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay race. Meet held at Hampden Academy Thursday, April 29.

Anthony Chiappone, Brewer Witches

Chiappone had 2 home runs, 5 RBI in Brewer's 5-4 victory over Oceanside.

Baylor Landsman, MDI Trojans

Landsman, a senior, places 1st in 100 M Dash 12.13; 1st as part of 4x100 Meter Relay, running the second leg; 1st 300 Meter Hurdles 46.00 and 1st in the long jump 19-08.00.

Brett Bragdon, Ellsworth Eagles

Bragdon was 6-7 in Ellsworth's doubleheader sweep over Caribou. He had 2 doubles, 4 singles and drove in 2 runs in the doubleheader sweep.

Corbin Flewelling, Old Town Coyotes

Flewelling, a sophomore, won all the jumps … triple Jump 40-08.25, High Jump 5-11 and Long Jump 20-10 at a meet May 1 at Brewer.

Ella Joyce, MDI Trojans

Joyce, a sophomore, places 1st in the 100-meter Hurdles 18.66, 1st in the 300-meter hurdles 55.92, and 1st in the Long jump 13-02.75. Shew also places 1st as part of 4x100 Relay running the second leg.

Grace Willey, Old Town Coyotes

Willey, a sophomore, came in 1st in 100m Hurdles 17.16, 2nd 300 M Hurdles 54.44 and 1st in High Jump with a jump of 4-10 in meet at Brewer on May 1.

Matthew Seymour, Old Town Coyotes

Seymour, a senior from Old Town, pitched a complete game for the Coyotes, holding the Trojans to just 4 hits. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter in Saturday's 6-0 victory over MDI in Bar Harbor

Ruth White, Orono Red Riots

White, a freshman, won the 1600 Meter run with a time of 5:21.79 and 800 Meter run with a time of 2:34.34 at the Hampden Academy meet on Thursday, April 29.

Zander Hunter, Brewer Witches

Hunter, a junior, places 1st 100m 11.40; 2nd 400m 57.22 and 1st 200 m 24.13 at a meet in Brewer on May 1.

