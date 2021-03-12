TICKET TV: Ellsworth Visits Brewer in Boys’ Basketball [LIVE STREAM]
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in a boys' varsity basketball final on Friday, March 12, 2021.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. If you experience an issue with the livestream, please refresh your browser.
If you'd like to enter our Million Dollar Bracket Challenge, you may register here.
