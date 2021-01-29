The Foxcroft Ponies visit the MCI Huskies in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

You may watch the live stream below starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

Here's the winter broadcast schedule:

15-Jan 6:30 p.m. Dexter @ MCI (Boys) 📺

19-Jan 7 p.m. Orono @ Hermon (Girls)

22-Jan 7 p.m. Bangor @ Hermon (Girls)

26-Jan 7 p.m. Old Town @ Hermon (Boys)

27-Jan 7 p.m. MDI @ Brewer (Girls) 📺

29-Jan 7 p.m. Hampden @ Hermon (Boys)

29-Jan 6:30 p.m. Foxcroft @ MCI (Boys) 📺

2-Feb 4:30 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺

2-Feb 6:30 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺

3-Feb 7 p.m. MA @ Old Town (Girls)

5-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Old Town (Boys)

9-Feb 7 p.m. Ellsworth @ Hermon (Girls)

13-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ Hermon (Girls)

13-Feb 6 p.m. John Bapst @ Hermon (Boys)

16-Feb 7 p.m. Brewer @ Old Town (Boys)

19-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Hermon (Girls)

20-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

20-Feb 2 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

23-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Old Town (Girls)

23-Feb 6:15 p.m. Orono @ Foxcroft (Boys) 📺

26-Feb 7 p.m. Foxcroft @ Hermon (Boys)

📺 Streams live on Ticket TV