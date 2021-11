Times Set For State Championship Saturday

High School Soccer and Field Hockey Teams will play for Gold Saturday at 3 sites around the state, the schedule was released Thursday.

Class A Girls Soccer

State Championship – 10am at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Brunswick vs. Windham

Class A Boys Soccer

State Championship – 12:30pm at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Brunswick vs. Marshwood

Class B Girls Soccer

State Championship – 3pm at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Hermon vs. Cape Elizabeth

Class B Boys Soccer

State Championship – 5:30pm at Massabesic HS in Waterboro – Winslow vs. Yarmouth

Class C Girls Soccer

State Championship– 10am at Presque Isle Middle School– Bucksport vs. Maranacook

Class C Boys Soccer

State Championship– 12:30pm at Presque Isle Middle School– Fort Kent vs. Waynflete

Class D Girls Soccer

State Championship– 3pm at Presque Isle Middle School– Wisdom vs North Yarmouth Academy

Class D Boys Soccer

State Championship– 5:30pm at Presque Isle Middle School– Lee Academy vs. North Yarmouth Academy

Class A Field Hockey

State Championship – 4pm at Cony High School in Augusta – Skowhegan vs. Cheverus

Class B Field Hockey

State Championship – 12pm at Cony High School in Augusta – Old Town vs. Leavitt

Class C Field Hockey

State Championship – 2pm at Cony High School in Augusta – MCI vs. Winthrop