TML Headlines & Highlights for Friday 2-12-21

A Celtics win, a Bruins celebration change, a new Red Sox player, and the Super Bowl of NASCAR is set, Wayne, Bryan and Jeff cover all of those topics and more.

The Boston Celtics playing just their 9th home game of the season last night, in the 24th game of the season, and the C’s got off to a great start and pulled away late to beat the Raptors at the TD Garden 120-106.

JJ Redick’s name is being brought up in trade possibilities involving multiple teams, including the Celtics. But yesterday the Pelicans guard said if he is going to be dealt his preferred destinations are the Knicks or the Nets because his family is still living in Brooklyn while he plays in New Orleans.

Getty Images

January 18th, 1958 Willie O’Ree played for the Boston Bruins making him the first black player in the NHL. The Bruins were planning to hold a ceremony to honor the 85 year old O’Ree and retire his number 22. But that is postponed for this season. Now the plan is to raise his number next season when fans can be in the building and do it January 18th, 2022 on the 64th anniversary of his Bruins debut.

The Bruins play the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden at 7pm.

The Boston Red Sox signed free-agent, switch-hitting infielder Marwin Gonzalez to a one year deal worth a reported 3 million dollars.

Getty Images

Andrew Benintendi talked with NBC Sports Boston about his trade to Kansas City, and he said Chaim Bloom called him Wednesday and said he could be traded that night and Bloom would let him know. Knew his name was involved in trade talks for a couple of months. But now that the deal is done and he’s heading off to KC he’s happy with it.

The first two starting spots for Sunday’s season opening Daytona 500 were set Wednesday as Alex Bowman and William Byron were the two fastest in qualifying. Last night Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon won the two qualifying races that set the rest of the field for the 500.

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady is going to have off season knee surgery according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Getty Images

Valparaiso University is dropping the team name Crusaders, the school mascot, and all logos associated with Crusaders because the school said the term has been embraced by hate groups.