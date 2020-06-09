TML Headlines & Highlights For June 9th

The best way to find out all the news and notes from around the world of sports is with The Morning Line.

Wayne, Kevin and Jeff help you start your Tuesday the right way.

We have the latest details on the offer from Major League Baseball to restart the season, Chicago Cubs GM Theo Epstein is going to review how he hires front office and on field members, and the New York Mets are for sale we have some of the interested names and at what price.

Getty Images

The NFL Hall of Fame is going to reopen, we'll tell you how.

Some college football players are telling fans if they don't support the team during the offseason, they don't want that same support when the season starts.

Getty Images

The PGA Tour will look and maybe even sound different when play resumes Thursday, we'll tell you what changes could be coming.

Getty Images

The WNBA has a proposal to start their season, we let you know where that stands, and there is going to be an off day for UMaine basketball teams, both men and women this November, we explain why.

Bill Ziskin // Courtesy of America East

Get caught up on all you need to know with our Headlines and Highlights.