TOTY Final Four Going Down To The Wire

Four more reps joined The Drive on Day #2 of the Final Four, with the match-ups still up for grabs.

Vaughan Woodruff talked about the energy among Pittsfielders in the competition:

Tracie Murchison channeled her inner Kelly Ryder to help Lincoln's cause:

Buddy Mills made his fourth appearance on the show and was looking for support from the Downeast communities:

Larry Frost made his debut on The Drive and hoped it was enough to help Levant comeback from their deficit: