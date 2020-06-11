TOTY’s Most Popular Town Takes On Its Last County Town

Thursday saw the North Region Final, between Lincoln and Mars Hill. Lincoln, the town with the most votes so far in the tournament, versus Mars Hill, the final of eight County towns/cities left in the field.

Kelly Ryder, the Communications Director for Lincoln, joined The Drive for a third time and said a victory in Town of the Year may be the biggest thing to ever happen to the town:

Central Aroostook A.D. Heather Bradburry gave her pitch on why people should vote for her town of Mars Hill: