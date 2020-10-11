Tough Day for Last Year’s Super Bowl Teams

This hasn’t been a good day for last season’s two Super Bowl participants.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season earlier Sunday when they fell 40-32 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The San Francisco 49ers, who won last year’s NFC championship, followed that up by losing 43-17 to the Miami Dolphins 43-17 at home.

This is the first time in the Super Bowl era that the two teams that played in the Super Bowl the previous season have allowed at least 40 points at home on the same day.