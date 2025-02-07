Poll: Give us your Super Bowl LIX predictions

We have nearly arrived at the big game after a pretty quiet buildup all things considered.

Usually, one can't escape Super Bowl storylines in the two-week buildup to the event. But this year, the hype seemed somewhat muted as we're just two years removed from watching this movie before.

We know the stories and personalities involved, and the idea of NFL history being made by a Chiefs win has only seemed to increase the support for Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Shield was also not likely expecting the NBA to produce its wildest trade deadline of all-time in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX and steal headlines across the country.

But let's be honest, you'll be watching and so will I; Chiefs fatigue be damned! So, how do you see the game turning out?

It was a great game two years ago when these teams met, resulting in the third highest-scoring Super Bowl of all-time, which of course the Chiefs took, 38-35.

Personally, I'd be surprised to see that many points on the board Sunday. Philly goes where the ground game takes them, leading to long drives, (unless Saquon pops one) while the AFC Championship triumph was the first time this season the Chiefs scored 30-or-more points in a game.

The official line for the game is only 48.5 points while the spread has shifted ever so slightly closer to even at KC -1. How do you see it going Sunday night?