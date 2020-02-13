Tourney 2020 Prelim & AA Quarterfinal Results 2/12/20
Here are the scores from around the state in the preliminary round and the AA quarterfinal round from Wednesday February 12th, 2020.
- BOYS' BASKETBALL
- Class AA North Quarterfinals
#1 Edward Little 77 --- #8 Portland 22
#2 Bangor 79 --- #7 Oxford Hills 55
#3 Deering 61 --- #6 Cheverus 46
#4 Windham 51 -- #5 Lewiston 47 in overtime
- Class B North Prelims
#12 Old Town 63 --- #5 Houlton 62 in overtime
#6 MCI 75 --- #11 Foxcroft Academy 69
#7 Winslow 62 --- #10 Orono 52
#8 MDI 57 --- #9 Mt. View 47
- Class C North Prelims
#9 Stearns 63 --- #8 Woodland 40
#3 Fort Kent 70 --- #14 Madawaska 40
#4 George Stevens 67 --- #13 Bucksport 29
#5 Fort Fairfield 70 --- #12 Penobscot Valley 53
#6 Mattanawcook Academy 50 --- #11 Lee Academy 46
#7 Central 68 --- #10 Calais 56
- Class D North Prelims
#9 Greater Houlton Christian 77 --- #8 Washburn 49
- Class AA South Quarterfinals
#1 South Portland 69 --- #8 Massabesic 37
#3 Bonny Eagle 71 --- #6 Scarborough 48
#4 Gorham 48 --- #5 Sanford 45
- Class C South Prelims
#9 Monmouth Academy 62 --- #8 Old Orchard Beach 53
#10 Traip 58 --- #7 Hall-Dale 57
#5 Richmond 70 --- #12 St. Dom’s 55
#6 Mt. Abram 70 --- #11 Buckfield 59
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL
- Class AA North Quarterfinals
#3 Bangor 50 --- #6 Lewiston 31
- Class AA South Quarterfinals
#1 South Portland 46 --- #8 Thornton Academy 18
#2 Scarborough 40 --- #7 Bonny Eagle 27
- Class A South Prelims
#8 Mt. Ararat 58 --- #9 Fryeburg Academy 45