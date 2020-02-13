Tourney 2020 Prelim & AA Quarterfinal Results 2/12/20

Here are the scores from around the state in the preliminary round and the AA quarterfinal round from Wednesday February 12th, 2020.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Class AA North Quarterfinals

#1 Edward Little 77 --- #8 Portland 22

#2 Bangor 79 --- #7 Oxford Hills 55

#3 Deering 61 --- #6 Cheverus 46

#4 Windham 51 -- #5 Lewiston 47 in overtime

Class B North Prelims

#12 Old Town 63 --- #5 Houlton 62 in overtime

#6 MCI 75 --- #11 Foxcroft Academy 69

#7 Winslow 62 --- #10 Orono 52

#8 MDI 57 --- #9 Mt. View 47

Class C North Prelims

#9 Stearns 63 --- #8 Woodland 40

#3 Fort Kent 70 --- #14 Madawaska 40

#4 George Stevens 67 --- #13 Bucksport 29

#5 Fort Fairfield 70 --- #12 Penobscot Valley 53

#6 Mattanawcook Academy 50 --- #11 Lee Academy 46

#7 Central 68 --- #10 Calais 56

Class D North Prelims

#9 Greater Houlton Christian 77 --- #8 Washburn 49

Class AA South Quarterfinals

#1 South Portland 69 --- #8 Massabesic 37

#3 Bonny Eagle 71 --- #6 Scarborough 48

#4 Gorham 48 --- #5 Sanford 45

Class C South Prelims

#9 Monmouth Academy 62 --- #8 Old Orchard Beach 53

#10 Traip 58 --- #7 Hall-Dale 57

#5 Richmond 70 --- #12 St. Dom’s 55

#6 Mt. Abram 70 --- #11 Buckfield 59

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Class AA North Quarterfinals

#3 Bangor 50 --- #6 Lewiston 31

Class AA South Quarterfinals

#1 South Portland 46 --- #8 Thornton Academy 18

#2 Scarborough 40 --- #7 Bonny Eagle 27

Class A South Prelims

#8 Mt. Ararat 58 --- #9 Fryeburg Academy 45